Bill would allow new Xcel natural gas plant in Becker Consumer, clean energy advocates say the bill would bypass the Public Utilities Commission Check out this story on sctimes.com: http://www.sctimes.com/story/news/local/2017/01/17/bill-would-allow-new-xcel-natural-gas-plant-becker/96672466/ A state regulatory board gave a green light to a plan by Xcel Energy that will retire two units at the Sherco coal plant in Becker within the next decade. A bill under consideration at the state Capitol would allow Xcel Energy to build a new natural gas power plant in Sherburne County to replace energy from the Sherco coal plant in Becker.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Cloud Times.