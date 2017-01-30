Bank sign turns color
The landmark sign of the First National Bank building in St. Paul, Minn., flashes blue, in honor of the Winter Carnival Monday, Jan. 30, 2017. It was the first time the sign, which was recently upgraded, has shone a color other than red.
