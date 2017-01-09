Another dog poisoning

Many people's dogs are part of their families, but Daniel Luck's connection to his German shepherd is especially profound: His wife and children gave him Sheba when he was diagnosed with cancer six years ago. On Friday, when Luck learned that Sheba had swallowed poison-laced bread left in his St. Paul yard, "I do admit I was a little bit traumatized," he said Monday.

