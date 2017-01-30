Advanced Lighting Technologies, Inc. Announces Launch of Its Exchange ...

January 30, 2017 - Advanced Lighting Technologies, Inc. announced that it has commenced an offer to exchange any and all of its outstanding 10.50% Senior Secured Notes due 2019 , for a like principal amount of new 12.50% Senior Secured PIK Notes due 2019 and shares of its Series C preferred stock. The existing notes were issued on May 25, 2012 and June 13, 2012.

