ACEC honors engineering projects
Local engineering companies accepted awards Friday for their achievements on projects ranging from the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts expansion in St. Paul to a fountain and ice skating loop in Maple Grove. The 2017 Engineering Excellence Awards recognize "engineering achievements that exhibit the highest degree of merit and ingenuity," according to the American Council of Engineering Companies of Minnesota.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Finance and Commerce.
