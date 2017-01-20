2017 medallion says a 2016?
The 2017 Pioneer Press Treasure Hunt will be known as the year Jerome Krieger found the medallion near Spoon Lake in Keller Regional Park after nine clues. As some astute observers promptly noted, the medallion Krieger found around 3:30 p.m. Monday is etched with the year 2016.
