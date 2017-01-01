There are on the CBS Local story from 16 hrs ago, titled 1 Dead, 1 Wounded In Superior, Wis. Shooting Behind Bar. In it, CBS Local reports that:

TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Click here for WCCO-TV news stories Send us your breaking news tips [...] 830 WCCO Welcome to News Radio 830 WCCO on CBSMinnesota.com! WCCO is part of CBS Radio, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at CBS Local.