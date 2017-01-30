1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on St. Paul street Sunday night
Officers were called to the area of Hudson Road and Earl Street about 11:30 p.m. on a report of shots fired with two people injured. Police found two adult males outside with apparent gunshot wounds in the vicinity of the St. Paul Saloon.
