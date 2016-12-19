Woman wakes to gunmen burglarizing he...

Woman wakes to gunmen burglarizing her home in St. Paula s Mac-Groveland

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: TwinCities

A 65-year-old woman woke up last week to two gunmen burglarizing her St. Paul home, police said Monday. The woman was uninjured, but officers found her visibly shaken when they responded to her home in the Macalester-Groveland neighborhood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Paul Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Racist Rep Keith Ellison Dec 21 Taylor 1
News Residents of Inver Grove Heights mobile home pa... (Mar '08) Dec 9 Merican BEYOTCH 61
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13) Dec 7 Jen S 55
Child sex ring>Pizzagate>Clinton's>Obama's>FBI ... Dec 1 Georgia 1
Clarks submarine Sandwich (Dec '08) Nov 25 Steve 161
Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... Nov '16 Seniors Spoke 2
News Police Shooting During Traffic Stop Leaves Minn... Nov '16 Democrats LOST 40
See all St. Paul Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Paul Forum Now

St. Paul Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Paul Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

St. Paul, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,256 • Total comments across all topics: 277,315,598

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC