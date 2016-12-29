Viking Cruises from New Orleans to St. Paul arena t sailing anytime soon

The cruise company that draws wealthy vacationers to the Nile, the Mekong and the Baltic Sea hasn't given up on St. Paul, but it's not likely to dock in Minnesota's capital city anytime soon. Like a page conjured by Mark Twain, the Swiss travel company Viking Cruises announced in early 2015 that it would make New Orleans its home port for tourist voyages up the Mississippi River to St. Paul by late 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.