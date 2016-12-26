Thieves are watching your holiday rec...

Thieves are watching your holiday recycling pile; St. Paul cops to the rescue

15 hrs ago

Did you get a flat screen television for Christmas? Want to let burglars know about it? Just put your recycling out on the curb. Every year after the holidays, St. Paul Police hear from people who have new electronic equipment stolen from their homes.

Read more at TwinCities.

St. Paul, MN

