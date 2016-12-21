The week's 18 best concerts: Dec. 28-Jan. 3
Father Amsterdam Bar and Hall, Thursday 12.29 2016 was a good year for unconventional young artists who essentially ignore traditional ideas of what makes for good rap music. Just consider the likes of Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Yachty, and Famous Dex, all of whom made major waves with their idiosyncrasies and youthful energy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City Pages.
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Racist Rep Keith Ellison
|Dec 21
|Taylor
|1
|Residents of Inver Grove Heights mobile home pa... (Mar '08)
|Dec 9
|Merican BEYOTCH
|61
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13)
|Dec 7
|Jen S
|55
|Child sex ring>Pizzagate>Clinton's>Obama's>FBI ...
|Dec 1
|Georgia
|1
|Clarks submarine Sandwich (Dec '08)
|Nov '16
|Steve
|161
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Nov '16
|Seniors Spoke
|2
|Police Shooting During Traffic Stop Leaves Minn...
|Nov '16
|Democrats LOST
|40
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC