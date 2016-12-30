Suspicious bread near St. Paul dog bowls prompts poison concerns

Just after 5 p.m. Thursday, a man returned to his home in the 1200 block of Minnehaha Avenue to find ripped-up pieces of bread next to his dog's bowl in his fenced-in yard. The man told police his dog didn't eat the bread and was fine, but noted that his next-door neighbor told him bread appeared next to her dog's bowl, as well.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.