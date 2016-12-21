Study provides clues to improving fecal microbiota transplantation
Dec. 20, 2016 - Results from a placebo-controlled trial provide a strategy for improving fecal microbiota transplantation for patients with recurrent Clostridium difficile infection. The study, published online this week in mBio , an open-access journal of the American Society for Microbiology, identified microorganisms that are key for cure with fecal microbiota transplantation.
