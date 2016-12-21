Snow/rain on Christmas?
Computer models are predicting a major winter storm somewhere in the Upper Midwest for the Christmas weekend - and the National Weather Service is sounding the trumpet early for holiday travelers. The storm hasn't even developed yet, but models Wednesday morning continued to show it reaching Minnesota on Christmas Day with a wintry mix of rain, sleet, freezing rain or snow in the south and heavy snow in the north.
