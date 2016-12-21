School lunches paid
A campaign to pay off the lunch debts of St. Paul Public Schools students has exceeded its goal in less than two weeks. Total donations surpassed $28,000 Wednesday morning, enough to clear the debts of all 1,793 students with overdue lunch accounts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Racist Rep Keith Ellison
|Dec 21
|Taylor
|1
|Residents of Inver Grove Heights mobile home pa... (Mar '08)
|Dec 9
|Merican BEYOTCH
|61
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13)
|Dec 7
|Jen S
|55
|Child sex ring>Pizzagate>Clinton's>Obama's>FBI ...
|Dec 1
|Georgia
|1
|Clarks submarine Sandwich (Dec '08)
|Nov 25
|Steve
|161
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Nov '16
|Seniors Spoke
|2
|Police Shooting During Traffic Stop Leaves Minn...
|Nov '16
|Democrats LOST
|40
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC