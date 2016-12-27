Restored, modernized Minnesota Capitol to reopen Jan. 3 The 3-year, $310 million major restoration of the historic building is nearly complete Check out this story on sctimes.com: http://www.sctimes.com/story/news/local/2016/12/27/restored-modernized-minnesota-capitol-reopen-jan-3/95701546/ In this Aug.18, 2015 photo, an artist from Conrad Schmitt Studios uses decorative painting to repair deterioration to a mural in the House chambers as restoration of the Minnesota State Capitol continues in St. Paul, Minn. ST. PAUL - It's taken decades of planning, three years of construction and hundreds of laborers working thousands of hours.

