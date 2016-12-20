RamCoa s next sheriff?
The Ramsey County Board of Commissioners decided Tuesday to interview only the sheriff's second-in-command for the sheriff job. The move is a shift from last week , when the county board moved toward accepting applications for the post, saying they wanted an open process.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Racist Rep Keith Ellison
|Dec 21
|Taylor
|1
|Residents of Inver Grove Heights mobile home pa... (Mar '08)
|Dec 9
|Merican BEYOTCH
|61
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13)
|Dec 7
|Jen S
|55
|Child sex ring>Pizzagate>Clinton's>Obama's>FBI ...
|Dec 1
|Georgia
|1
|Clarks submarine Sandwich (Dec '08)
|Nov 25
|Steve
|161
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Nov '16
|Seniors Spoke
|2
|Police Shooting During Traffic Stop Leaves Minn...
|Nov '16
|Democrats LOST
|40
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC