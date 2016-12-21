Police: 8 boys accused Minnesota teacher, husband of abuse
SOUTH ST. PAUL, Minn. - Police documents allege a Minnesota elementary school teacher and his husband had sexual contact with eight underage boys over several years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Racist Rep Keith Ellison
|Dec 21
|Taylor
|1
|Residents of Inver Grove Heights mobile home pa... (Mar '08)
|Dec 9
|Merican BEYOTCH
|61
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13)
|Dec 7
|Jen S
|55
|Child sex ring>Pizzagate>Clinton's>Obama's>FBI ...
|Dec 1
|Georgia
|1
|Clarks submarine Sandwich (Dec '08)
|Nov '16
|Steve
|161
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Nov '16
|Seniors Spoke
|2
|Police Shooting During Traffic Stop Leaves Minn...
|Nov '16
|Democrats LOST
|40
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC