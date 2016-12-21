MN cop's attorneys request new judge in Castile case Friday, December 23
Attorneys for the Minnesota officer who shot and killed Philando Castile are removing the judge who was assigned to the case. Lawyers for St. Anthony police Officer Jeronimo Yanez filed a notice Thursday to remove Ramsey County District Court Judge Edward Wilson.
