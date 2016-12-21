Minneapolis should restore funding for Greater MSP
Greater MSP CEO Michael Langley and St. Paul Mayor Chris Coleman at an event related to downtown development in St. Paul. The "M" side of "Greater MSP" was diminished after the Minneapolis City Council cut most of the city's annual funding for the regional economic development group.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Racist Rep Keith Ellison
|Dec 21
|Taylor
|1
|Residents of Inver Grove Heights mobile home pa... (Mar '08)
|Dec 9
|Merican BEYOTCH
|61
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13)
|Dec 7
|Jen S
|55
|Child sex ring>Pizzagate>Clinton's>Obama's>FBI ...
|Dec 1
|Georgia
|1
|Clarks submarine Sandwich (Dec '08)
|Nov 25
|Steve
|161
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Nov '16
|Seniors Spoke
|2
|Police Shooting During Traffic Stop Leaves Minn...
|Nov '16
|Democrats LOST
|40
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC