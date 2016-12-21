Minneapolis redirects Greater MSP funding to new position
One of the two cities that helped start economic development group Greater MSP five years ago has pulled most of its financial support to create an in-house business development position. In early December, the Minneapolis City Council slashed the city's funding for the regional group from $125,000 proposed in Mayor Betsy Hodges' budget to $10,000.
