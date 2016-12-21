Minneapolis' fried chicken phenom, Revival, opening second location in St. Paul
Revival's eastward expansion into St. Paul finally arrives Monday when the purveyor of the Twin Cities' most celebrated fried chicken opens its glass doors on Selby Avenue. Initially expected to open in late summer, Revival owners Nick Rancone and Thomas Boemer faced delays because of neighbors' concerns about the hours on the back patio.
