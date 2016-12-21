Lueck assigned to House committees

Lueck assigned to House committees

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: Aitkin Independent Age

State Rep. Dale Lueck, R-Aitkin, has accepted appointment to five House committees for Minnesota's 90th legislative session, which will convene on Jan. 3. Lueck is entering his second term representing House District 10B, which includes all of Aitkin County and the majority of rural Crow Wing County. He will continue as vice chairman of the Mining, Forestry and Tourism Committee and remain a member of the Agriculture Policy and the Veterans Affairs Division committees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Aitkin Independent Age.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Paul Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Racist Rep Keith Ellison Dec 21 Taylor 1
News Residents of Inver Grove Heights mobile home pa... (Mar '08) Dec 9 Merican BEYOTCH 61
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13) Dec 7 Jen S 55
Child sex ring>Pizzagate>Clinton's>Obama's>FBI ... Dec 1 Georgia 1
Clarks submarine Sandwich (Dec '08) Nov '16 Steve 161
Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... Nov '16 Seniors Spoke 2
News Police Shooting During Traffic Stop Leaves Minn... Nov '16 Democrats LOST 40
See all St. Paul Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Paul Forum Now

St. Paul Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Paul Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
 

St. Paul, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,353 • Total comments across all topics: 277,393,735

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC