Lueck assigned to House committees
State Rep. Dale Lueck, R-Aitkin, has accepted appointment to five House committees for Minnesota's 90th legislative session, which will convene on Jan. 3. Lueck is entering his second term representing House District 10B, which includes all of Aitkin County and the majority of rural Crow Wing County. He will continue as vice chairman of the Mining, Forestry and Tourism Committee and remain a member of the Agriculture Policy and the Veterans Affairs Division committees.
