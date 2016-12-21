Klobuchar will run again for Senate, rules herself out for governor's race
Duty-Bound: U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar turned down calls urging her to run for governor, saying instead that her experience is need at a pivotal time in Washington. U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar will run for re-election in 2018, ruling herself out for Minnesota's next race for governor as she prepares to challenge the new Trump administration and look for ways to work with Republicans leading Congress.
