Hundreds Fill Bell Museum on U of M Minneapolis Campus One Final Time
The Bell Museum of Natural History is closing New Year's Eve as it prepares to move to its new location in St. Paul. The museum has been open for 75 years and is located on the Minneapolis campus of the University of Minnesota.
