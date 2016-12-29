Gay Schoolteacher, Partner Accused of Sexually Abusing 8 Boys Kill Themselves

An elementary schoolteacher and his partner engaged in ongoing sexual contact with eight underage boys over several years and then killed themselves when discovered, according to documents released by police in South St. Paul Minnesota Tuesday. South St. Paul police have wrapped up their four-month investigation into 4th-grade teacher Aric Babbitt and Matthew Deyo last week, filing a redacted 134-page case report detailing illegal sexual activity including "anal sexual intercourse" between the two men and a number of schoolboys.

