Gay Schoolteacher, Partner Accused of...

Gay Schoolteacher, Partner Accused of Sexually Abusing 8 Boys Kill Themselves

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Breitbart.com

An elementary schoolteacher and his partner engaged in ongoing sexual contact with eight underage boys over several years and then killed themselves when discovered, according to documents released by police in South St. Paul Minnesota Tuesday. South St. Paul police have wrapped up their four-month investigation into 4th-grade teacher Aric Babbitt and Matthew Deyo last week, filing a redacted 134-page case report detailing illegal sexual activity including "anal sexual intercourse" between the two men and a number of schoolboys.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Breitbart.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Paul Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Racist Rep Keith Ellison Dec 21 Taylor 1
News Residents of Inver Grove Heights mobile home pa... (Mar '08) Dec 9 Merican BEYOTCH 61
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13) Dec 7 Jen S 55
Child sex ring>Pizzagate>Clinton's>Obama's>FBI ... Dec 1 Georgia 1
Clarks submarine Sandwich (Dec '08) Nov '16 Steve 161
Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... Nov '16 Seniors Spoke 2
News Police Shooting During Traffic Stop Leaves Minn... Nov '16 Democrats LOST 40
See all St. Paul Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Paul Forum Now

St. Paul Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Paul Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

St. Paul, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,102 • Total comments across all topics: 277,436,101

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC