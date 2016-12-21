'Fences' took decades to get to big screen
Denzel Washington's film version of the August Wilson play "Fences" opens around the country on Christmas Day, but it's a story nearly 30 years in the making. The celebrated playwright won the first of his two Pulitzer Prizes in 1987 for this family drama, written while he lived in St. Paul, Minn.
