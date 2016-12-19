Elector goes rogue
Minnesota's 10 presidential electors cast ballots Monday for Democrat Hillary Clinton with mixed emotions: They were honored to be among the 538 Americans who voted in the Electoral College that actually selects the next president, but they regretted Donald Trump was elected despite losing the national popular vote. It takes 270 electoral votes to win the presidency, and Trump apparently won enough states to top that mark - even though he trailed Clinton by more than 2.6 million votes nationwide.
