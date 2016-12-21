Driver arrested after car hits and in...

Driver arrested after car hits and injures St. Paul officer and suspect

Read more: Star Tribune

A St. Paul police officer and a robbery suspect were injured late Friday by a hit-and-run motorist who drove through an area where officers were investigating the apparent robbery. Officers were investigating the robbery report near Selby and Avon Street around 8:30 p.m. Friday when the car sideswiped the officer's vehicle and hit the two, who were standing outside the squad car, according to police spokesman Steve Linders.

