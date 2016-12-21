Driver arrested after car hits and injures St. Paul officer and suspect
A St. Paul police officer and a robbery suspect were injured late Friday by a hit-and-run motorist who drove through an area where officers were investigating the apparent robbery. Officers were investigating the robbery report near Selby and Avon Street around 8:30 p.m. Friday when the car sideswiped the officer's vehicle and hit the two, who were standing outside the squad car, according to police spokesman Steve Linders.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Racist Rep Keith Ellison
|Dec 21
|Taylor
|1
|Residents of Inver Grove Heights mobile home pa... (Mar '08)
|Dec 9
|Merican BEYOTCH
|61
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13)
|Dec 7
|Jen S
|55
|Child sex ring>Pizzagate>Clinton's>Obama's>FBI ...
|Dec 1
|Georgia
|1
|Clarks submarine Sandwich (Dec '08)
|Nov '16
|Steve
|161
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Nov '16
|Seniors Spoke
|2
|Police Shooting During Traffic Stop Leaves Minn...
|Nov '16
|Democrats LOST
|40
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC