Driver arrested after car hits and injures St. Paul officer and suspect

A St. Paul police officer and a robbery suspect were injured late Friday by a hit-and-run motorist who drove through an area where officers were investigating the apparent robbery. Officers were investigating the robbery report near Selby and Avon Street around 8:30 p.m. Friday when the car sideswiped the officer's vehicle and hit the two, who were standing outside the squad car, according to police spokesman Steve Linders.

