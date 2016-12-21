Chum Sends Off Duluth Lawmakers with 2017 Session Requests
When state lawmakers head back to the state capitol next week, they'll be met by all kinds of lobbyists, but on Thursday, Duluth's legislative delegation heard from constituents whose voices aren't always the loudest in St. Paul. It was a chance to for the lawmakers to hear directly from Chum community, why its three priorities for the 2017 session: voting rights, housing, and stability for those moving out of poverty, are so important.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDIO.
Add your comments below
