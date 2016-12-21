Capitol tour guides prepare as construction finishes
Brian Pease, Capitol site manager for the Minnesota Historical Society, trains new tour guides on features to highlight in the 112-year-old building in St. Paul. Tours are resuming Jan. 3 after a restoration project halted public access to much of the building in recent years.
