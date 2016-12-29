Build-your-own-ramen shop coming to St. Paul

The Twin Cities ramen craze continues to heat up as some veteran chefs prepare to open a build-your-own-ramen shop near Macalester College in St. Paul. Tryg Truelson, formerly of Tryg's restaurant in Uptown, and Chris Corlett, a trained chef who has been working at luxury hotels in California for the past seven years or so, are launching the new concept, which they're calling Rah'mn, sometime in early February.

