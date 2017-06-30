Plans proceed to resurface Fox playgr...

Plans proceed to resurface Fox playground

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: The Daily Press

A $79,200 bid was unanimously approved by the Fox Township Supervisors for the resurfacing of the poured rubber surface in the playground area of the Fox Township Community Park. Adam Brem, owner of Rhino Flooring of St. Marys, previously submitted the bid to the township.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Marys Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Arson suspected in overnight Ridgway fire (Aug '10) Jun 29 choocher 49
junkie who**s in elk county (Jun '11) Jun 10 ridgway queen 20
News Tickets Still Available for CCAAA Summer Celebr... (Aug '07) May '17 Dog gone it 2
Marla Porter (Jun '16) Mar '17 Dirty Neighbor 4
Chainsaw Carving (Feb '13) Mar '17 Truth teller 3
rumor has it.... Mar '17 CHOOKER 1
frank quattrone (Aug '10) Dec '16 Punisher 10
See all St. Marys Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Marys Forum Now

St. Marys Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Marys Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

St. Marys, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,200 • Total comments across all topics: 282,262,358

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC