Plans proceed to resurface Fox playground
A $79,200 bid was unanimously approved by the Fox Township Supervisors for the resurfacing of the poured rubber surface in the playground area of the Fox Township Community Park. Adam Brem, owner of Rhino Flooring of St. Marys, previously submitted the bid to the township.
