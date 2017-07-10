Elk County Medical Collection Program

Elk County Medical Collection Program

On July 11, all drugs collected through the Elk County Medical Collection Program from May 11 through July 10 were turned over to the state Attorney General's office and the Pennsylvania National Guard for destruction. The total weight of materials turned over was 171.8 pounds.

