Elk County Medical Collection Program
On July 11, all drugs collected through the Elk County Medical Collection Program from May 11 through July 10 were turned over to the state Attorney General's office and the Pennsylvania National Guard for destruction. The total weight of materials turned over was 171.8 pounds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Marys Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Question about some history: Whistle Bottling ... (Jul '06)
|Mon
|Emily M
|29
|Arson suspected in overnight Ridgway fire (Aug '10)
|Jun 29
|choocher
|49
|junkie who**s in elk county (Jun '11)
|Jun '17
|ridgway queen
|20
|Tickets Still Available for CCAAA Summer Celebr... (Aug '07)
|May '17
|Dog gone it
|2
|Marla Porter (Jun '16)
|Mar '17
|Dirty Neighbor
|4
|Chainsaw Carving (Feb '13)
|Mar '17
|Truth teller
|3
|rumor has it....
|Mar '17
|CHOOKER
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Marys Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC