St. Marys native pens financial advice book
St. Marys native Ward Garner has published a "how to" book on how to identify and avoid swindlers while protecting one's assets. "You're going to live a long time so you have to be a good steward with your resources because they're all you have and you're not getting any more," Garner said of his 162-page back entitled "How To Protect My Million: Strategies to Identify and Avoid Swindlers."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Press.
Add your comments below
St. Marys Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arson suspected in overnight Ridgway fire (Aug '10)
|18 hr
|choocher
|49
|junkie who**s in elk county (Jun '11)
|Jun 10
|ridgway queen
|20
|Tickets Still Available for CCAAA Summer Celebr... (Aug '07)
|May '17
|Dog gone it
|2
|Marla Porter (Jun '16)
|Mar '17
|Dirty Neighbor
|4
|Chainsaw Carving (Feb '13)
|Mar '17
|Truth teller
|3
|rumor has it....
|Mar '17
|CHOOKER
|1
|frank quattrone (Aug '10)
|Dec '16
|Punisher
|10
Find what you want!
Search St. Marys Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC