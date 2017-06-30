St. Marys native pens financial advice book

St. Marys native Ward Garner has published a "how to" book on how to identify and avoid swindlers while protecting one's assets. "You're going to live a long time so you have to be a good steward with your resources because they're all you have and you're not getting any more," Garner said of his 162-page back entitled "How To Protect My Million: Strategies to Identify and Avoid Swindlers."

