St. Marys Lighthouse Aglow meeting
The St. Marys Lighthouse Aglow will have their monthly meeting on Tuesday, June 20 at the Fox Township Senior Center at 7 p.m. with fellowship time beginning at 6:30 p.m. Ricky Leonard will be the speaker. Ricky has an amazing and powerful testimony and has ministered all over the world, reaching the unreached.
