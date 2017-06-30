Oak Manor opens new group home
A new Elm Road group home in St. Marys will provide much needed accessible housing for several Oak Manor residents. Oak Manor currently operates seven group homes in St. Marys providing living facilities for 27 intellectually disabled adults along with two others in apartments.
