Numerous contracts awarded by school board
The St. Marys Area School Board made quick work of various items on their recent meeting agenda. Among them were the district entering into an agreement with Valerie Nartowicz, a food services consultant, beginning June 6 to provide training and to prepare for the Pennsylvania Department of Education Administrative Review during the 2017-18 school year.
St. Marys Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arson suspected in overnight Ridgway fire (Aug '10)
|18 hr
|choocher
|49
|junkie who**s in elk county (Jun '11)
|Jun 10
|ridgway queen
|20
|Tickets Still Available for CCAAA Summer Celebr... (Aug '07)
|May '17
|Dog gone it
|2
|Marla Porter (Jun '16)
|Mar '17
|Dirty Neighbor
|4
|Chainsaw Carving (Feb '13)
|Mar '17
|Truth teller
|3
|rumor has it....
|Mar '17
|CHOOKER
|1
|frank quattrone (Aug '10)
|Dec '16
|Punisher
|10
