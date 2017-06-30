New eye care practice opens for business
Optometrist Brandan Housler fulfilled a lifelong dream after purchasing the former Maranatha Optical business roughly one month ago. Housler Family Eye Care opened their doors June 5 in St. Marys and are welcoming new patients to the practice located along the Million Dollar Highway.
