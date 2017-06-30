Kim Kardashian West's birthday message to North
The 36-year-old reality TV star took to her official website and app to wish her "mini me" daughter North a happy birthday on Thursday and admitted she is amazed at how quickly time flies. Kim - who also has son Saint, 18 months, with husband Kanye West - also posted a video montage of herself and North, which included a number of old clips.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
St. Marys Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arson suspected in overnight Ridgway fire (Aug '10)
|18 hr
|choocher
|49
|junkie who**s in elk county (Jun '11)
|Jun 10
|ridgway queen
|20
|Tickets Still Available for CCAAA Summer Celebr... (Aug '07)
|May '17
|Dog gone it
|2
|Marla Porter (Jun '16)
|Mar '17
|Dirty Neighbor
|4
|Chainsaw Carving (Feb '13)
|Mar '17
|Truth teller
|3
|rumor has it....
|Mar '17
|CHOOKER
|1
|frank quattrone (Aug '10)
|Dec '16
|Punisher
|10
Find what you want!
Search St. Marys Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC