Hayley Hasselhoff makes plea deal

The 24-year-old beauty - who is the daughter of David Hasselhoff and his ex-wife Pamela Bach - was arrested last month when police found her passed out in her Mercedes on a Los Angeles freeway off-ramp, and she has now agreed a plea deal over the incident. After pleading no contest to one count of driving under the influence , she has been ordered to have an ignition interlock system installed in her car, meaning the vehicle won't start until she's blown into an alcohol-measuring device, TMZ reports.

