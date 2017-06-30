Elk Cycle Center building demolished
Demolition crews were on hand Monday tearing down the former Elk Cycle Center building on South St. Marys Street. Pro Dig Enterprises, LLC of St. Marys worked on tearing down the building which is estimated to have been vacant for at least 10 years.
