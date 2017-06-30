District approves personnel items
Among the latest personnel changes approved by the St. Marys Area School District Board of Directors are wage increases, awarding of numerous supplemental contracts, and resignations. The St. Marys Area School District Board of Directors approved several personnel items during their recent meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Press.
Add your comments below
St. Marys Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arson suspected in overnight Ridgway fire (Aug '10)
|18 hr
|choocher
|49
|junkie who**s in elk county (Jun '11)
|Jun 10
|ridgway queen
|20
|Tickets Still Available for CCAAA Summer Celebr... (Aug '07)
|May '17
|Dog gone it
|2
|Marla Porter (Jun '16)
|Mar '17
|Dirty Neighbor
|4
|Chainsaw Carving (Feb '13)
|Mar '17
|Truth teller
|3
|rumor has it....
|Mar '17
|CHOOKER
|1
|frank quattrone (Aug '10)
|Dec '16
|Punisher
|10
Find what you want!
Search St. Marys Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC