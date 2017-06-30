Clearfield man sentenced in motorbike...

Clearfield man sentenced in motorbike chase

A Clearfield man who was accused of speeding on his motorbike up and down the streets of Clearfield Borough was placed on two years probation by Clearfield County President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman. Jade A. Lines, 27, of Clearfield, pleaded guilty to charges of resisting arrest and fleeing or attempting to elude police.

