Clearfield man sentenced in motorbike chase
A Clearfield man who was accused of speeding on his motorbike up and down the streets of Clearfield Borough was placed on two years probation by Clearfield County President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman. Jade A. Lines, 27, of Clearfield, pleaded guilty to charges of resisting arrest and fleeing or attempting to elude police.
St. Marys Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arson suspected in overnight Ridgway fire (Aug '10)
|18 hr
|choocher
|49
|junkie who**s in elk county (Jun '11)
|Jun 10
|ridgway queen
|20
|Tickets Still Available for CCAAA Summer Celebr... (Aug '07)
|May '17
|Dog gone it
|2
|Marla Porter (Jun '16)
|Mar '17
|Dirty Neighbor
|4
|Chainsaw Carving (Feb '13)
|Mar '17
|Truth teller
|3
|rumor has it....
|Mar '17
|CHOOKER
|1
|frank quattrone (Aug '10)
|Dec '16
|Punisher
|10
