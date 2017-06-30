Bid awarded for fitness center equipment
A bid for equipment for the new St. Marys Area High School fitness center addition was awarded to Advantage Sport and Fitness, Inc. for $130,995 during Monday evening's St. Marys Area School District Board of Directors meeting.
