Students assist with Arbor Day tree planting
A sunny spring day provided the perfect backdrop for the City of St. Marys annual Arbor Day tree planting at Benzinger Park. On Thursday afternoon, fifth grade students from St. Marys Catholic Elementary School gathered for the ceremony along with St. Marys Shade Tree Commission members Gail Shturtz, David Larkin and Cly Hornung.
