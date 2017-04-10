Wortman appointed new assistant superintendent
St. Marys Area School District recently named Dr. James Wortman as its assistant superintendent and re-appointed Ginger Williams as business manager. Wortman is currently the SMASD director of supervisor of curriculum and instruction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Marys Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marla Porter (Jun '16)
|Mar 25
|Dirty Neighbor
|4
|Chainsaw Carving (Feb '13)
|Mar 18
|Truth teller
|3
|rumor has it....
|Mar '17
|CHOOKER
|1
|frank quattrone (Aug '10)
|Dec '16
|Punisher
|10
|Tractor trailors on side streets
|Nov '16
|concerned
|2
|trick or treat dates in ridgway or st marys (Oct '08)
|Oct '16
|Jessica
|5
|Ridgway Coffee and Conversation. (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Dumb
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Marys Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC