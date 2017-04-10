Women's Social Spring Bash set for April 26
It's time for some spring time bling as the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual Elk County Women's Social on Wednesday, April 26. Enjoy a ladies night out as part of an evening of relaxation from 6-9 p.m. at The Fine Line, located on North St. Marys Street, while painting a mug, glass or small vase with instructional support from local artist Ashley Denio. Tickets are $25 including a dinner of a tossed garden salad, a ham apple wrap, chicken salad sandwiches, spaetzle soup and dessert.
