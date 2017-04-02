Upcoming Elk Co. Exhibit: Student Art...

Upcoming Elk Co. Exhibit: Student Art Showcase, First Friday Art Walk

The Elk County Council on the Arts is pleased to present the artwork of students from high schools across Elk County. The Student Art Showcase will provide students a chance to present their work to the art community in a professional gallery setting.

